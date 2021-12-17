TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

TXZ012-017-180100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ317-180100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ002-180100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the morning, then shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ007-180100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ003-180100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ008-180100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ004-180100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ009-180100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ005-180100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ010-180100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ011-180100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ016-180100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ013-180100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ018-180100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ014-180100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ019-180100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ015-180100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ020-180100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

301 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

