TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022

131 FPUS54 KAMA 010902

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

TXZ012-017-020100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ317-020100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ002-020100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ007-020100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ003-020100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ008-020100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ004-020100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ009-020100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ005-020100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ010-020100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ011-020100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ016-020100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ013-020100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ018-020100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ014-020100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ019-020100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ015-020100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ020-020100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

301 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

