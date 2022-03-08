TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022

738 FPUS54 KAMA 080928 AAA

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

TXZ012-017-082215-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows

10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ317-082215-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ002-082215-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Brisk, cold

with lows around 13. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ007-082215-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows around

16. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight

chance of rain in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around

10 above. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ003-082215-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A

slight chance of snow after midnight. Brisk, cold with lows

around 16. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ008-082215-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs

around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight

chance of rain in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 15. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ004-082215-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow

after midnight. Cold with lows around 17. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ009-082215-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ005-082215-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A

slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 19.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ010-082215-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ011-082215-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ016-082215-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs

around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 15. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs around

70. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ013-082215-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs

around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows

around 15. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ018-082215-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to

20. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ014-082215-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ019-082215-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to

20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ015-082215-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ020-082215-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

328 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to

20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 15. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

