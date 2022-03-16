TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

330 FPUS54 KAMA 160901

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

TXZ012-017-162130-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy,

colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ317-162130-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ002-162130-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to

30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy,

colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain. Brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ007-162130-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing

to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy,

colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ003-162130-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Very windy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

rain with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain. Breezy, cooler with highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ008-162130-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Very windy and much cooler with highs around 50. North winds

20 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy,

colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ004-162130-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Very

windy and much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming north 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ009-162130-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a

slight chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy, colder with lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ005-162130-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a

slight chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy, colder with lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ010-162130-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a

slight chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy, colder with lows

around 30. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ011-162130-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely with a slight chance of snow

in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ016-162130-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely with a slight chance

of snow in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ013-162130-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs

around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy,

colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ018-162130-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy

and colder with lows around 30. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ014-162130-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the afternoon. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very

windy and colder with lows around 30. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ019-162130-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy and

cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ015-162130-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a

slight chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ020-162130-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

401 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Windy and much cooler with highs around 60. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

