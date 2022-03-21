TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

995 FPUS54 KAMA 210857

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

TXZ012-017-220015-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then light rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Light rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of light rain after midnight. Patchy blowing snow. Windy.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ317-220015-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Light rain in the evening, then a chance

of light rain after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight.

Windy. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ002-220015-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of light rain in the morning, then light

rain, a slight chance of thunderstorms and light snow in the

afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening. Light snow. Patchy

blowing snow. Windy. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ007-220015-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Light rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening. Light snow. Patchy blowing

snow. Windy. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ003-220015-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of light rain in the morning, then light

rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening. Light snow. Patchy blowing

snow. Windy. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 30 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ008-220015-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of light rain in the morning, then light

rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Light rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of light rain after midnight. Patchy blowing snow. Windy.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning. Windy. Highs around 50. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ004-220015-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Light rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain

after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Windy. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 30 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ009-220015-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Light rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of light rain after

midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Windy. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning. Windy. Highs around 50. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ005-220015-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of light rain in the morning, then light

rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain with possible snow and thunderstorms in the

evening, then light snow and a chance of light rain after

midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and a slight

chance of light rain in the morning. Windy. New snow accumulation

around half an inch. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ010-220015-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of light rain in the morning, then light

rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain, a slight chance of thunderstorms and light

snow in the evening, then light rain and light snow likely after

midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around

30. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and a slight

chance of light rain in the morning. Windy. Little or no new snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ011-220015-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then light rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow with light rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of light snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow.

Windy. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ016-220015-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain and light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely and a slight chance of light rain after midnight.

Patchy blowing snow. Windy. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ013-220015-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then light rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Light rain in the evening, then a chance

of light rain after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight.

Windy. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ018-220015-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain and a chance of light snow in the evening,

then light snow and a chance of light rain after midnight. Patchy

blowing snow after midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning. Windy. Highs around 50. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ014-220015-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain with possible snow and thunderstorms in the

evening, then light snow likely and a chance of light rain after

midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around

30. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ019-220015-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then light rain and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain and a slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then light rain likely and a chance of light snow after

midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 25 to

30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ015-220015-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...A chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ020-220015-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

357 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then light rain and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of light rain and

light snow after midnight. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

