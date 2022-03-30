TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

_____

475 FPUS54 KAMA 300847

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

TXZ012-017-310000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

chance of rain showers early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ317-310000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

chance of showers early in the morning. Windy. Highs around 60.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ002-310000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

chance of rain showers early, then a chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ007-310000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

chance of rain showers early, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ003-310000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

chance of rain showers early, then a chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ008-310000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

chance of rain showers early, then a chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ004-310000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

chance of rain showers early, then a chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ009-310000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

chance of rain showers early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ005-310000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of rain showers early, then a chance of rain or

snow showers in the morning. Windy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ010-310000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

early, then a chance of showers in the morning. Windy. Highs

around 60. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming around

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ011-310000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

chance of rain showers early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ016-310000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Rain

showers likely early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ013-310000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

chance of rain showers early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ018-310000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers early in

the morning. Windy. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ014-310000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers early in

the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ019-310000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ015-310000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

early in the morning. Windy. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ020-310000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

346 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear, then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather