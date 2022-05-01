TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 30, 2022

295 FPUS54 KAMA 010912

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

TXZ012-017-020000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Breezy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ317-020000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ002-020000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Breezy. Highs around 80.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

70. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ007-020000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Breezy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ003-020000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Breezy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ008-020000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Breezy. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ004-020000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ009-020000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 50.

$$

TXZ005-020000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ010-020000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ011-020000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Breezy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ016-020000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ013-020000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Breezy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ018-020000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ014-020000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Breezy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ019-020000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ015-020000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ020-020000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

411 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph in the

morning, then, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

