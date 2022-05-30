TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 50s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 60.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 60.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

351 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

