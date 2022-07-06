TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 5, 2022 _____ 225 FPUS54 KAMA 060706 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 TXZ012-017-070000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ317-070000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100-105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 105-110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ002-070000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ007-070000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ003-070000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ008-070000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ004-070000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ009-070000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ005-070000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100-105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ010-070000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ011-070000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ016-070000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ013-070000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ018-070000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ014-070000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ019-070000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ015-070000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ020-070000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 205 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$