TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the morning, then, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

305 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

