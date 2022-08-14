TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

TXZ012-017-141200-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ317-141200-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ002-141200-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ007-141200-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ003-141200-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ008-141200-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ004-141200-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ009-141200-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ005-141200-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ010-141200-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ011-141200-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ016-141200-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ013-141200-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ018-141200-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ014-141200-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ019-141200-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ015-141200-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ020-141200-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

1255 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

