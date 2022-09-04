TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022

899 FPUS54 KAMA 040806

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

TXZ012-017-050000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ317-050000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-050000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ007-050000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ003-050000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ008-050000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ004-050000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ009-050000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ005-050000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ010-050000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ011-050000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

around 60.

$$

TXZ016-050000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-050000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ018-050000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-050000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ019-050000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-050000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ020-050000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

