TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 9, 2022 _____ 419 FPUS54 KAMA 100806 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 TXZ012-017-110000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ317-110000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ002-110000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ007-110000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ003-110000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ008-110000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ004-110000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ009-110000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ005-110000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ010-110000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ011-110000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ016-110000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ013-110000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ018-110000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ014-110000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ019-110000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ015-110000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ020-110000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 306 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$