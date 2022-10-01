TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

TXZ012-017-020000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ317-020000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ002-020000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ007-020000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ003-020000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ008-020000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ004-020000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ009-020000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ005-020000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ010-020000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ011-020000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ016-020000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ013-020000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ018-020000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ014-020000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ019-020000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ015-020000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ020-020000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

255 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

