TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

065 FPUS54 KAMA 120736

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

TXZ012-017-130000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ317-130000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ002-130000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ007-130000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ003-130000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ008-130000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust early. Clear, breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ004-130000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust early. Clear, breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ009-130000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust early. Clear, breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ005-130000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust early. Clear, breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ010-130000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust early. Clear, breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ011-130000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ016-130000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ013-130000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ018-130000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust early. Clear, breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ014-130000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust early. Clear, breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ019-130000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust early in the morning. Clear, windy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ015-130000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust early in the morning. Clear, breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ020-130000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

235 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Breezy. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

