TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 31, 2022

_____

101 FPUS54 KAMA 010831

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

TXZ012-017-020000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ317-020000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ001-006-020000-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. A chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ002-020000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ007-020000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ003-020000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ008-020000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ004-020000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ009-020000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ005-020000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ010-020000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Breezy. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ011-020000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ016-020000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ013-020000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ018-020000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ014-020000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Breezy. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ019-020000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ015-020000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ020-020000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

331 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather