TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 28, 2022

_____

620 FPUS54 KAMA 290741

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

TXZ012-017-291300-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ317-291300-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ001-006-291300-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ002-291300-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the

lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ007-291300-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ003-291300-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds around

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower

40s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ008-291300-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West

winds around 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ004-291300-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Brisk. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising to around

40 after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ009-291300-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. West winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ005-291300-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ010-291300-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ011-291300-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ016-291300-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into

the lower 40s through sunrise. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk. Lows around 16. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ013-291300-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ018-291300-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk. Lows around 19. North winds 15 to

25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ014-291300-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ019-291300-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ015-291300-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Brisk. Lows around 20. North winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ020-291300-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

140 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower

40s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather