TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022 _____ 069 FPUS54 KAMA 040741 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 TXZ012-017-041300- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s through sunrise. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ317-041300- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ001-006-041300- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. $$ TXZ002-041300- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 30. $$ TXZ007-041300- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ003-041300- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 30. $$ TXZ008-041300- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ004-041300- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. $$ TXZ009-041300- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ005-041300- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 30. $$ TXZ010-041300- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ011-041300- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ016-041300- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ013-041300- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Rain showers. Brisk. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 through sunrise. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ018-041300- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 through sunrise. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ014-041300- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Rain showers. Brisk. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s through sunrise. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ019-041300- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ015-041300- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ020-041300- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 141 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.