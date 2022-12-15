TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

_____

164 FPUS54 KAMA 150807

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

TXZ012-017-160100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ317-160100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ001-006-160100-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 15.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ002-160100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ007-160100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10-15. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ003-160100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ008-160100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ004-160100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10-15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ009-160100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

15-20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ005-160100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ010-160100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ011-160100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ016-160100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the morning, then, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ013-160100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ018-160100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ014-160100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ019-160100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ015-160100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ020-160100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

206 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather