TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 19, 2022

840 FPUS54 KAMA 200841

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

TXZ012-017-210100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 1 above.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 13.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

readings 13 below to 23 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below-zero. Wind chill

readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below

zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 15-20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

TXZ317-210100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Brisk. Lows around 4 above.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 15.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

readings 7 below to 17 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. Wind chill

readings 10 below to 20 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below

zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

TXZ001-006-210100-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 5 below.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 11.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 20 below to

30 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill

readings 20 below to 30 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 below to 30 below zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 10-15. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

TXZ002-210100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 5 below.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 14 below to 24 below zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around

6 above. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind

chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill

readings 20 below to 30 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below

zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 10-15. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

TXZ007-210100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 3 below.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 12 below to 22 below zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around

9 above. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind

chill readings 18 below to 28 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below-10 below zero. Wind

chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lows

around 5 above. Wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 15. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

TXZ003-210100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 5 below.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 14 below to 24 below zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around

7 above. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind

chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill

readings 20 below to 30 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below

zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 10-15. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ008-210100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 2 below.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 12 below to 22 below

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 11.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

readings 17 below to 27 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below-zero. Wind chill

readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

Lows 5-10 above. Wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 15-20. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

TXZ004-210100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly clear. Highs around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature

rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 5 below.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings

15 below to 25 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around

7 above. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind

chill readings 21 below to 31 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill

readings 20 below to 30 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below

zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ009-210100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 1 below.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings

10 below to 20 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 11.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

readings 17 below to 27 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 5 below. Wind

chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lows

5-10 above. Wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ005-210100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature

rising to around 30 after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows around 4 below.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph after

midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around

8 above. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind

chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below-10 below zero. Wind

chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ010-210100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around zero. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph after

midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 11.

North winds 30 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 16 below to 26 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 5 below. Wind

chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lows

5-10 above. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ011-210100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Brisk. Lows around 2 above.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Brisk. Much colder. Highs around 14.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 12 below to

22 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below-zero. Wind chill

readings 10 below to 20 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 15-20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

TXZ016-210100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Brisk. Lows around 3 above. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Brisk. Much colder. Highs around 15.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

readings 9 below to 19 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below-zero. Wind chill

readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lows

around 10 above. Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 15-20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

TXZ013-210100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around zero.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill

readings 6 below to 16 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 11.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill

readings 13 below to 23 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 5 below. Wind

chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below

zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 15-20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

TXZ018-210100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 2 above.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill

readings 1 below to 11 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 16.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill

readings 10 below to 20 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below-zero. Wind chill

readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below

zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 15-20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

TXZ014-210100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around zero. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to

16 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 12.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill

readings 14 below to 24 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 5 below-zero. Wind

chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below

zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 15-20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ019-210100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 3 above.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings

3 below to 13 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 16.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill

readings 10 below to 20 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. Wind chill

readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below

zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 15-20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ015-210100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 3 above.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph after

midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 13.

North winds 30 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 12 below to 22 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 5 below-zero. Wind

chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ020-210100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

240 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 7 above.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings

8 below to 2 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 16.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill

readings 7 below to 17 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. Wind chill

readings 10 below to 20 below zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below

zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15-20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather