TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ 461 FPUS54 KAMA 260806 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TXZ012-017-270100- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ317-270100- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ001-006-270100- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ002-270100- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ007-270100- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ003-270100- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ008-270100- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ004-270100- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ009-270100- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ005-270100- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ010-270100- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ011-270100- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ016-270100- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ013-270100- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ018-270100- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ014-270100- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ019-270100- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ015-270100- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ020-270100- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 205 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$