TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

TXZ192-081400-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

TXZ205-081400-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 106.

TXZ183-081400-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ220-081400-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing

to around 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing

to around 112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

TXZ187-081400-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

98-103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99-104. Highest heat index

readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

99-104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 98-103.

TXZ193-081400-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings around 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ190-081400-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

TXZ172-081400-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

TXZ208-081400-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ206-081400-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ224-081400-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 111.

TXZ228-081400-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 112 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 105.

TXZ184-081400-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ209-081400-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

TXZ219-081400-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing

to around 113 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105-110. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105. Lows

in the upper 70s.

TXZ188-081400-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ223-081400-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ207-081400-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ191-081400-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105 increasing to around 113 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 107 increasing to around 112 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ222-081400-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 111.

TXZ189-081400-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

TXZ186-081400-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ202-081400-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ225-081400-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 118.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 113.

TXZ194-081400-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 114 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

TXZ171-081400-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 105.

TXZ217-081400-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102-107. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 113 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103-108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 114 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index

readings around 111 in the afternoon.

TXZ204-081400-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 112 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings around 112 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

TXZ185-081400-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ203-081400-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

98-103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 112 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

98-103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99-104. Highest heat index

readings around 113 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 99-104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 97-102.

TXZ173-081400-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

TXZ221-081400-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ218-081400-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 113 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 113 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105-110. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

