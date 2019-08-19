TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019

455 FPUS54 KEWX 190803

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

TXZ192-192115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

TXZ205-192115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

TXZ183-192115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

TXZ220-192115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

TXZ187-192115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around

107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

TXZ193-192115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ190-192115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ172-192115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ208-192115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

TXZ206-192115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

TXZ224-192115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

TXZ228-192115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

TXZ184-192115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ209-192115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

TXZ219-192115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ188-192115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ223-192115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

TXZ207-192115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

TXZ191-192115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

TXZ222-192115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ189-192115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ186-192115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ202-192115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

98-103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ225-192115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

TXZ194-192115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

TXZ171-192115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

97-102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ217-192115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ204-192115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

97-102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

TXZ185-192115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ203-192115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

106.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

TXZ173-192115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ221-192115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

TXZ218-192115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

303 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

