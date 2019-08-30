TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 29, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
around 70.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
