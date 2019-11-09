TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019

_____

329 FPUS54 KEWX 090948

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

TXZ192-092300-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ205-092300-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain

before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ183-092300-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain

before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ220-092300-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ187-092300-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain

before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-092300-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ190-092300-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain

before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-092300-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain

before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ208-092300-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-092300-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-092300-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ228-092300-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ184-092300-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain

before midnight, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-092300-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ219-092300-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ188-092300-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain

before midnight, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to

25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ223-092300-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph increasing to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ207-092300-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ191-092300-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ222-092300-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ189-092300-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain

before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-092300-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain

before midnight, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to

20 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-092300-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain

before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-092300-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ194-092300-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings

25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ171-092300-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain

before midnight, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ217-092300-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ204-092300-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-092300-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain

before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-092300-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain

before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-092300-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ221-092300-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ218-092300-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

348 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather