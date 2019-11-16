TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

_____

812 FPUS54 KEWX 160807

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

TXZ192-162115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ205-162115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ183-162115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ220-162115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ187-162115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ193-162115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ190-162115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ172-162115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ208-162115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ206-162115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ224-162115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ228-162115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-162115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-162115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ219-162115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ188-162115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ223-162115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ207-162115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ191-162115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ222-162115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ189-162115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-162115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-162115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-162115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ194-162115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ171-162115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ217-162115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-162115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ185-162115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-162115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ173-162115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ221-162115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ218-162115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather