TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019
_____
960 FPUS54 KEWX 050845
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
TXZ192-052145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ205-052145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ183-052145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ220-052145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ187-052145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ193-052145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ190-052145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ172-052145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ208-052145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ206-052145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ224-052145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ228-052145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ184-052145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ209-052145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ219-052145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ188-052145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ223-052145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ207-052145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ191-052145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ222-052145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ189-052145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ186-052145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ202-052145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ225-052145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ194-052145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ171-052145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ217-052145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ204-052145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ185-052145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ203-052145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ173-052145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ221-052145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ218-052145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs around 60.
$$
_____
