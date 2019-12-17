TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

548 FPUS54 KEWX 170847

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

TXZ192-172200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,

then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ205-172200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ183-172200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ220-172200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ187-172200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,

then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ193-172200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,

then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ190-172200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to

30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,

then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ172-172200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to

30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,

then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ208-172200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ206-172200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ224-172200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ228-172200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ184-172200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ209-172200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,

then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ219-172200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ188-172200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ223-172200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ207-172200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ191-172200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ222-172200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ189-172200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to

30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ186-172200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to

30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ202-172200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ225-172200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ194-172200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,

then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ171-172200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

TXZ217-172200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ204-172200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ185-172200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ203-172200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ173-172200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,

then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ221-172200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ218-172200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

