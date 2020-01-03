TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020
210 FPUS54 KEWX 030905
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
TXZ192-032215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
TXZ205-032215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ183-032215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then
clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ220-032215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ187-032215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ193-032215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ190-032215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ172-032215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ208-032215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ206-032215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ224-032215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ228-032215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ184-032215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ209-032215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ219-032215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ188-032215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ223-032215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ207-032215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ191-032215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ222-032215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ189-032215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ186-032215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ202-032215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ225-032215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ194-032215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
TXZ171-032215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
TXZ217-032215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ204-032215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ185-032215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ203-032215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ173-032215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ221-032215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ218-032215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
