TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020

210 FPUS54 KEWX 030905

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

TXZ192-032215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ205-032215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ183-032215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ220-032215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ187-032215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ193-032215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ190-032215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ172-032215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ208-032215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ206-032215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ224-032215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ228-032215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ184-032215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ209-032215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ219-032215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ188-032215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ223-032215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ207-032215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ191-032215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ222-032215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ189-032215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ186-032215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ202-032215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ225-032215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ194-032215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ171-032215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

TXZ217-032215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ204-032215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ185-032215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ203-032215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ173-032215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ221-032215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ218-032215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

305 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

