TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

TXZ192-052200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ205-052200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ183-052200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-052200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ187-052200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-052200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ190-052200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-052200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ208-052200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ206-052200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ224-052200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-052200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ184-052200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-052200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ219-052200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ188-052200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ223-052200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ207-052200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ191-052200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ222-052200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ189-052200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-052200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-052200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-052200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ194-052200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ171-052200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ217-052200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-052200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-052200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-052200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-052200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ221-052200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ218-052200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

