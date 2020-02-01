TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 31, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
TXZ192-012200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ205-012200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ183-012200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
around 70.
TXZ220-012200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ187-012200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ193-012200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ190-012200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ172-012200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ208-012200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ206-012200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs around
70.
TXZ224-012200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ228-012200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ184-012200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ209-012200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ219-012200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ188-012200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ223-012200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TXZ207-012200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TXZ191-012200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ222-012200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ189-012200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ186-012200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ202-012200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ225-012200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ194-012200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ171-012200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ217-012200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the
mid 70s.
TXZ204-012200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ185-012200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ203-012200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ173-012200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ221-012200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ218-012200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
259 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the
mid 70s.
