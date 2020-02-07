TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

854 FPUS54 KEWX 070935

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

TXZ192-072245-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ205-072245-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ183-072245-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ220-072245-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ187-072245-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-072245-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ190-072245-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ172-072245-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ208-072245-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-072245-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-072245-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ228-072245-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ184-072245-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ209-072245-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ219-072245-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ188-072245-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-072245-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ207-072245-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ191-072245-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ222-072245-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ189-072245-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ186-072245-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers before

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ202-072245-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-072245-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ194-072245-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ171-072245-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-072245-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ204-072245-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-072245-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-072245-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ173-072245-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ221-072245-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ218-072245-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

335 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

