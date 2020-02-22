TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020

_____

065 FPUS54 KEWX 220843

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

TXZ192-222145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ205-222145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ183-222145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-222145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ187-222145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ193-222145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ190-222145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ172-222145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ208-222145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-222145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph increasing to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ224-222145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-222145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-222145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ209-222145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ219-222145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ188-222145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 60. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ223-222145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ207-222145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ191-222145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ222-222145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ189-222145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ186-222145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ202-222145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ225-222145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ194-222145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ171-222145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ217-222145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ204-222145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ185-222145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ203-222145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ173-222145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ221-222145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ218-222145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather