TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020
284 FPUS54 KEWX 050822
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
TXZ192-052130-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ205-052130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ183-052130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ220-052130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ187-052130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ193-052130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ190-052130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ172-052130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ208-052130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ206-052130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ224-052130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ228-052130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ184-052130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ209-052130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ219-052130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ188-052130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ223-052130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ207-052130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ191-052130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ222-052130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ189-052130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ186-052130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ202-052130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ225-052130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ194-052130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ171-052130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ217-052130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ204-052130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ185-052130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ203-052130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ173-052130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ221-052130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ218-052130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
222 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
