TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

_____

792 FPUS54 KEWX 010738

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

TXZ192-012045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ205-012045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ183-012045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-012045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight, then areas

of fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ187-012045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight, then areas

of fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ193-012045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog before

midnight, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ190-012045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ172-012045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ208-012045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog through

the night. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ206-012045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ224-012045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

east 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ228-012045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ184-012045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ209-012045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog before

midnight, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ219-012045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ188-012045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight, then

areas of fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ223-012045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog before

midnight, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ207-012045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ191-012045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ222-012045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ189-012045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ186-012045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight, then areas

of fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ202-012045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-012045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog before

midnight, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ194-012045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the

night. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ171-012045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight, then

areas of fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ217-012045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ204-012045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight, then areas

of fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ185-012045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ203-012045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ173-012045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

238 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to