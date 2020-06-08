TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020

_____

092 FPUS54 KEWX 080817

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

TXZ192-082130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ205-082130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105 increasing to around 111 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ183-082130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 98-103. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-082130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 114 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-082130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ193-082130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ190-082130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph becoming northwest 5 mph

in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-082130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-082130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ206-082130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming west 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-082130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 90s.

$$

TXZ228-082130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 114 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ184-082130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-082130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 90s.

$$

TXZ219-082130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 104. South winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 115 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ188-082130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-082130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ207-082130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 113 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ191-082130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-082130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-082130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph becoming northwest 5 mph

in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-082130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-082130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ225-082130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 90s.

$$

TXZ194-082130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-082130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-082130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 114 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ204-082130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ185-082130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ203-082130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ173-082130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-082130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ218-082130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

317 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 113 in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather