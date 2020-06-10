TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

_____

007 FPUS54 KEWX 100754

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

TXZ192-102100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ205-102100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ183-102100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-102100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-102100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-102100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ190-102100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-102100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-102100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ206-102100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-102100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ228-102100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ184-102100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-102100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ219-102100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ188-102100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-102100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ207-102100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ191-102100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-102100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-102100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ186-102100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-102100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ225-102100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ194-102100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ171-102100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-102100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ204-102100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ185-102100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-102100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ173-102100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ221-102100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-102100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

254 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather