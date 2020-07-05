TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 4, 2020
268 FPUS54 KEWX 050816
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
TXZ192-052130-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ205-052130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ183-052130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ220-052130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ187-052130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ193-052130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat
index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ190-052130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ172-052130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ208-052130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ206-052130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ224-052130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ228-052130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 106 early before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ184-052130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ209-052130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ219-052130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest
heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ188-052130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ223-052130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ207-052130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ191-052130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ222-052130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early
before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ189-052130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ186-052130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ202-052130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ225-052130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 increasing to highest heat index readings up
to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ194-052130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ171-052130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ217-052130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ204-052130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ185-052130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ203-052130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ173-052130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ221-052130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ218-052130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
$$
