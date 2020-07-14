TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

TXZ192-142115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-142115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

100-105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-142115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-142115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-142115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ193-142115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ190-142115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-142115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-142115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ206-142115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ224-142115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ228-142115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100-105.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 100-105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ184-142115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ209-142115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ219-142115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ188-142115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ223-142115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph early in the evening. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ207-142115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ191-142115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ222-142115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-142115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ186-142115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ202-142115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104-109. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ225-142115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ194-142115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ171-142115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ217-142115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ204-142115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101-106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-142115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph late in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ203-142115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102-107. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ173-142115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ221-142115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-142115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

313 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

