TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ205-212130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ183-212130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ220-212130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ187-212130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ193-212130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ190-212130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ172-212130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ208-212130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ206-212130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ224-212130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ228-212130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

TXZ184-212130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

TXZ209-212130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ219-212130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

TXZ188-212130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ223-212130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ207-212130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ191-212130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ222-212130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ189-212130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ186-212130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around

90.

TXZ202-212130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ225-212130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ194-212130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ171-212130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ217-212130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ204-212130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ185-212130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ203-212130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ173-212130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ221-212130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ218-212130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

319 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

