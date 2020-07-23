TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
_____
743 FPUS54 KEWX 230905
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
TXZ192-232215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ205-232215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ183-232215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ220-232215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highest
heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ187-232215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ193-232215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ190-232215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ172-232215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ208-232215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ206-232215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ224-232215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up
to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ228-232215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ184-232215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ209-232215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ219-232215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ188-232215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ223-232215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ207-232215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ191-232215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ222-232215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 early before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ189-232215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ186-232215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ202-232215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ225-232215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ194-232215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ171-232215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming
east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ217-232215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ204-232215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ185-232215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ203-232215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ173-232215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ221-232215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up
to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ218-232215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
405 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the u