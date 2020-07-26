TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020
_____
550 FPUS54 KEWX 260801
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
TXZ192-262115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ205-262115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ183-262115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ220-262115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ187-262115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ193-262115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ190-262115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ172-262115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ208-262115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ206-262115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ224-262115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ228-262115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ184-262115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ209-262115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ219-262115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ188-262115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ223-262115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ207-262115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ191-262115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ222-262115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ189-262115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ186-262115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ202-262115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early
in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ225-262115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to
106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ194-262115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ171-262115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ217-262115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ204-262115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ185-262115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ203-262115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ173-262115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ221-262115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ218-262115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
301 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather