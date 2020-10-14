TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

293 FPUS54 KEWX 140823

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

TXZ192-142130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ205-142130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ183-142130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ220-142130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ187-142130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ193-142130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ190-142130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-142130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ208-142130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ206-142130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ224-142130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ228-142130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

TXZ184-142130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ209-142130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ219-142130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ188-142130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-142130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ207-142130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ191-142130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ222-142130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ189-142130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-142130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ202-142130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ225-142130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ194-142130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ171-142130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ217-142130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ204-142130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ185-142130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ203-142130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ173-142130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ221-142130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ218-142130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

