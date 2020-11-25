TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020
_____
572 FPUS54 KEWX 250911
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
TXZ192-252215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ205-252215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ183-252215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ220-252215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ187-252215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ193-252215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling
in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ190-252215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ172-252215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ208-252215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ206-252215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ224-252215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ228-252215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ184-252215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph becoming northwest 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ209-252215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and
thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ219-252215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ188-252215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ223-252215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ207-252215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ191-252215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ222-252215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ189-252215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ186-252215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ202-252215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ225-252215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ194-252215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ171-252215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ217-252215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ204-252215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ185-252215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ203-252215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph becoming east 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ173-252215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ221-252215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady
or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ218-252215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
311 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather