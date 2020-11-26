TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

_____

530 FPUS54 KEWX 260842

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

TXZ192-262145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ205-262145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ183-262145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-262145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ187-262145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ193-262145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ190-262145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ172-262145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ208-262145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-262145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-262145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ228-262145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ184-262145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ209-262145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ219-262145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ188-262145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-262145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ207-262145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ191-262145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-262145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ189-262145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ186-262145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ202-262145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ225-262145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ194-262145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ171-262145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-262145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ204-262145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ185-262145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ203-262145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ173-262145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ221-262145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ218-262145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather