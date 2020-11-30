TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020

_____

714 FPUS54 KEWX 300838

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

TXZ192-302145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ205-302145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ183-302145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-302145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ187-302145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-302145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ190-302145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-302145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ208-302145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-302145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-302145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ228-302145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ184-302145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-302145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ219-302145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ188-302145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ223-302145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ207-302145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ191-302145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ222-302145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ189-302145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-302145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-302145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ225-302145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ194-302145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ171-302145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ217-302145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ204-302145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ185-302145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-302145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ173-302145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ221-302145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ218-302145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

238 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather