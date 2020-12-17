TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

396 FPUS54 KEWX 170824

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

TXZ192-172130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ205-172130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TXZ183-172130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

TXZ220-172130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ187-172130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ193-172130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ190-172130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ172-172130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ208-172130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TXZ206-172130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ224-172130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ228-172130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ184-172130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ209-172130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ219-172130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ188-172130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ223-172130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ207-172130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ191-172130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ222-172130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ189-172130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ186-172130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ202-172130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ225-172130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ194-172130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ171-172130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ217-172130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ204-172130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ185-172130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ203-172130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ173-172130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ221-172130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ218-172130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

224 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

