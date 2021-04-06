TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021

291 FPUS54 KEWX 060800

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

TXZ192-062100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ205-062100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ183-062100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ220-062100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ187-062100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-062100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ190-062100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-062100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ208-062100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-062100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ224-062100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ228-062100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ184-062100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-062100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ219-062100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ188-062100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ223-062100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ207-062100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ191-062100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ222-062100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ189-062100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-062100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ202-062100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-062100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ194-062100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ171-062100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-062100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ204-062100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-062100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-062100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ173-062100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ221-062100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ218-062100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

