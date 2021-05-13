TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 70.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 70s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 70.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the

mid 60s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 70.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 70.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

324 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

