Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

TXZ192-232200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ205-232200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ183-232200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

90. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ220-232200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ187-232200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ193-232200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ190-232200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ172-232200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ208-232200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ206-232200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ224-232200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ228-232200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ184-232200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ209-232200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ219-232200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ188-232200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ223-232200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ207-232200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ191-232200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ222-232200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ189-232200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ186-232200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ202-232200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

TXZ225-232200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ194-232200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ171-232200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ217-232200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ204-232200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ185-232200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ203-232200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ173-232200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ221-232200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ218-232200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

350 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

